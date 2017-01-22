Another week of January done and dusted. Check out the best photos of the week.
Grass fire burning on Eugowra Road
A grass fire is being controlled by NSW Rural Firefighters about eight kilometres west of Canowindra on the ...
Car tyres stabbed with kitchen knife
A woman who threatened another woman in Eugowra and stabbed her car's tyres has been placed on a ...
From the mayor’s desk
Cabonne has marked a year of achievements despite the threat of a merger with Blayney and Orange Council.
The week that was around the region | Photos
Halfway through January already? Yes. Check out the best photos of the week.
Colorbond fence damaged
Police have attended a number of incidents in Canowindra in January.
Junior students attend more
St Edward's and Canowindra Public both had 93 per cent attendance rates last year.
Youth ambassador announced
Joanna Balcombe has been named Cabonne's youth ambassador.
Christmas in Canowindra
Canowindra's Christmas Day lunch was enjoyed by 63 residents.
The week that was around the region | Photos
What made news around the region during the past week?
Tamworth Country Music Festival: The best of day 3 | Photos
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
B grade books berth in decider
Canowindra’s second grade cricket side has progressed to this season’s Matt Morrison Shield decider, after securing their spot ...
Justa Grant delivers back to back victories
Canowindra-based greyhound Justa Grant doubled the thrills for trainer David Grant during the Christmas and New Year holiday ...
Little athletes represent with aplomb at Zone Championships
Little A's put in massive effort at Zone Championships.
Tigers confident of restoring Youth League side
Tigers hopeful of competing in all three grades in 2017.
Junior Tigers recognise talent | Photos
The Canowindra Junior Rugby League Club hosted its presentation awards recently.
Britt’s Lucky Dubbo venture
The hardest win is out of the way, according to trainer Paul Britt, and now he can start ...
Sydney murder case baffling police: How recluse Darren Galea was brutally executed
"When you weigh it up, the way he was killed and the life he lived, it doesn't make ...
Woman seriously injured, Chihuahua killed in western Sydney hit-and-run
A woman has been left with serious leg injuries and her pet Chihuahua killed after a hit-and-run in western Sydney.
Why Sydney's urban sprawl is making us sick: Committee of Sydney report reveals
The shocking maps of Sydney that turned an economics report into a stark health warning.
Lead levels in Sydney soil dangerously high
Sydneysiders could be facing a severe health risk, with soils in Sydney's gardens containing high traces of lead.
Donald Trump inauguration: Supporters pay for Trump skywriting over Sydney
Sydney looked up as T-R-U-M-P looked down.
Mike Baird was proud of his crack team, the Premier's Implementation Unit. What fate awaits it now?
Two weeks before Christmas, after an emotional morning at a memorial service for the victims of the Lindt ...
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law Josh Kushner spotted at Women's March on Washington
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at the next Trump-Kushner family gathering.
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
ANTY vows to fight on over amalgmation
ANTY vows to continue fight
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...