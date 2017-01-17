Halfway through January already? Yes. Check out the best photos of the week.
Local News
Youth ambassador announced
Joanna Balcombe has been named Cabonne's youth ambassador.
Christmas in Canowindra
Canowindra's Christmas Day lunch was enjoyed by 63 residents.
The week that was around the region | Photos
What made news around the region during the past week?
ANTY vows to fight on over amalgmation
Group meets at Age of Fishes
The Mid Lachlan Landcare group celebrated 2016 at the Age of Fishes in Canowindra.
Aussie entertainment in Canowindra
Canowindra's Australia Day celebrations will be held in Morris Park from 1.30pm.
Fight against dam proposal is not over
The Belubula River Alliance says concerns about a proposed Cranky Rock dam might finally be heard.
ANTY vows to continue fight
The week that was around the region | Photos
What made news around the region during the past week?
Latest News
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Justa Grant delivers back to back victories
Canowindra-based greyhound Justa Grant doubled the thrills for trainer David Grant during the Christmas and New Year holiday ...
Little athletes represent with aplomb at Zone Championships
Little A's put in massive effort at Zone Championships.
Tigers confident of restoring Youth League side
Tigers hopeful of competing in all three grades in 2017.
Junior Tigers recognise talent | Photos
The Canowindra Junior Rugby League Club hosted its presentation awards recently.
Britt’s Lucky Dubbo venture
The hardest win is out of the way, according to trainer Paul Britt, and now he can start ...
Steve Campbell flies solo across Grand Canyon
Canowindra hot air balloonist has recently crossed the Grand Canyon.
TV Guide
National
More rain on the horizon as climate change affects Australia, study finds
Climate change will result in higher humidity and more severe rainstorms, according to new Australian research.
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Top Stories
Community
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Features
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?