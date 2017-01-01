What made news around the region during the past week?
Local News
Year in review 2016 | Top 10 photo galleries
Looking back at 2016, we see what the top 10 most-viewed albums were online.
Year in review 2016 | Top 10 stories
Looking back at 2016, we see what the top 10 most popular stories were online.
The week that was around the region – December 19 – 23 | Photos
Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Cabonne to continue with merger fight
Cabonne Shire Council is continuing its fight against a merger with Orange and Blayney in the NSW Supreme ...
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
Cyclists to ride through Canowindra
Newcrest Orange Challenge to put cyclists to the test in March 2017.
Read family extends their appreciation
Canowindra’s Read family, along with the committee from the triplets’ charity, 'Raising For The Read Triplets', wish to ...
Celebrating their altar service
Canowindra's alter service children enjoyed a special day out for all their hard work.
Merry Christmas
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Local Sport
Little athletes represent with aplomb at Zone Championships
Little A's put in massive effort at Zone Championships.
Tigers confident of restoring Youth League side
Tigers hopeful of competing in all three grades in 2017.
Junior Tigers recognise talent | Photos
The Canowindra Junior Rugby League Club hosted its presentation awards recently.
Britt’s Lucky Dubbo venture
The hardest win is out of the way, according to trainer Paul Britt, and now he can start ...
Steve Campbell flies solo across Grand Canyon
Canowindra hot air balloonist has recently crossed the Grand Canyon.
Australian Diamond congratulates Mandy Townsend and Canowindra netball
Canowindra netball gets a visit from Australian Diamond Clare McMeniman.
National
Sleeping New Year's Eve revellers robbed and assaulted at Bondi Beach
Three men have been charged and police continue their inquiries after a number of alleged assaults and robberies ...
Toddler pulled unconscious from pool in Sydney's South-West
A two-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical condition after she was found unconscious in a backyard pool in ...
Swimmer missing at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains
Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Caesareans, diabetes on the rise for new NSW mothers
More women in NSW are being diagnosed with diabetes during pregnancy and more are having births induced or ...
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Community
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
Features
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
What Trump's win means for Australia
OPINION: President Donald Trump will declare economic war on our biggest customer and wipe unprecedented amounts off global ...
Regional TV trapped in Groundhog Day rerun
The regional TV industry, like Bill Murray’s weatherman in Groundhog Day, is trapped in a seemingly endless time ...
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.