Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Talented students visit Age of Fishes
Talented students took part in a sustainable agriculture tour through Cowra and Canowindra farmland.
A win to Pythonetties
The Canowindra Pythonetties were named Canowindra Community Group of the Year at the town's Australia Day celebrations.
Award means a lot to Young Citizen
Young Citizen of the Year Brooke Kinsela described her award as "truly special".
Paralympian a real winner
Canowindra's Australia Day guest Lindy Hou was a winner with those in attendance at the town's Australia Day ...
Opportunities exist for rural children
Canowindra's Youth Ambassador Joanna Balcombe says she has been lucky to enjoy opportunities that may not be available ...
Darryl trots off with award
Canowindra Lions president Darryl Fliedner has been named Canowindra's Citizen of the Year.
The week that was around the region | Photos
We are almost towards the end of the first month of 2017. Enjoy the best photos of the ...
Celebratory ‘sickies’ won’t fool anyone | Poll
"My eyes are sore, I can't see myself coming to work today"
Driver reviver says thanks
Canowindra's driver reviver is operating over the Australia Day period.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Foxtel's threat to man who streamed Mundine fight on Facebook
Foxtel has signalled it will take legal action against an Australian man who broadcast the Green v Mundine ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
B grade books berth in decider
Canowindra’s second grade cricket side has progressed to this season’s Matt Morrison Shield decider, after securing their spot ...
Justa Grant delivers back to back victories
Canowindra-based greyhound Justa Grant doubled the thrills for trainer David Grant during the Christmas and New Year holiday ...
Little athletes represent with aplomb at Zone Championships
Little A's put in massive effort at Zone Championships.
Tigers confident of restoring Youth League side
Tigers hopeful of competing in all three grades in 2017.
Junior Tigers recognise talent | Photos
The Canowindra Junior Rugby League Club hosted its presentation awards recently.
Britt’s Lucky Dubbo venture
The hardest win is out of the way, according to trainer Paul Britt, and now he can start ...
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
Top Stories
Community
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Features
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
ANTY vows to fight on over amalgmation
ANTY vows to continue fight
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...