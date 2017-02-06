Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Local News
The week that was around the region – Jan 30 – Feb 3 | Photos
Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Talented students visit Age of Fishes
Talented students took part in a sustainable agriculture tour through Cowra and Canowindra farmland.
A win to Pythonetties
The Canowindra Pythonetties were named Canowindra Community Group of the Year at the town's Australia Day celebrations.
Award means a lot to Young Citizen
Young Citizen of the Year Brooke Kinsela described her award as "truly special".
Paralympian a real winner
Canowindra's Australia Day guest Lindy Hou was a winner with those in attendance at the town's Australia Day ...
Opportunities exist for rural children
Canowindra's Youth Ambassador Joanna Balcombe says she has been lucky to enjoy opportunities that may not be available ...
Darryl trots off with award
Canowindra Lions president Darryl Fliedner has been named Canowindra's Citizen of the Year.
The week that was around the region | Photos
We are almost towards the end of the first month of 2017. Enjoy the best photos of the ...
Celebratory ‘sickies’ won’t fool anyone | Poll
"My eyes are sore, I can't see myself coming to work today"
Regional Focus
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Local Sport
B grade books berth in decider
Canowindra’s second grade cricket side has progressed to this season’s Matt Morrison Shield decider, after securing their spot ...
Justa Grant delivers back to back victories
Canowindra-based greyhound Justa Grant doubled the thrills for trainer David Grant during the Christmas and New Year holiday ...
Little athletes represent with aplomb at Zone Championships
Little A's put in massive effort at Zone Championships.
Tigers confident of restoring Youth League side
Tigers hopeful of competing in all three grades in 2017.
Junior Tigers recognise talent | Photos
The Canowindra Junior Rugby League Club hosted its presentation awards recently.
Britt’s Lucky Dubbo venture
The hardest win is out of the way, according to trainer Paul Britt, and now he can start ...
National
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Community
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
Entertainment
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Life & Style
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Features
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
ANTY vows to fight on over amalgmation
ANTY vows to continue fight
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Travel
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.