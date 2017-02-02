Good morning, here's your news snapshot from across our region and further afield.
Local News
Talented students visit Age of Fishes
Talented students took part in a sustainable agriculture tour through Cowra and Canowindra farmland.
A win to Pythonetties
The Canowindra Pythonetties were named Canowindra Community Group of the Year at the town's Australia Day celebrations.
Award means a lot to Young Citizen
Young Citizen of the Year Brooke Kinsela described her award as "truly special".
Paralympian a real winner
Canowindra's Australia Day guest Lindy Hou was a winner with those in attendance at the town's Australia Day ...
Opportunities exist for rural children
Canowindra's Youth Ambassador Joanna Balcombe says she has been lucky to enjoy opportunities that may not be available ...
Darryl trots off with award
Canowindra Lions president Darryl Fliedner has been named Canowindra's Citizen of the Year.
The week that was around the region | Photos
We are almost towards the end of the first month of 2017. Enjoy the best photos of the ...
Celebratory ‘sickies’ won’t fool anyone | Poll
"My eyes are sore, I can't see myself coming to work today"
Driver reviver says thanks
Canowindra's driver reviver is operating over the Australia Day period.
Latest News
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
B grade books berth in decider
Canowindra’s second grade cricket side has progressed to this season’s Matt Morrison Shield decider, after securing their spot ...
Justa Grant delivers back to back victories
Canowindra-based greyhound Justa Grant doubled the thrills for trainer David Grant during the Christmas and New Year holiday ...
Little athletes represent with aplomb at Zone Championships
Little A's put in massive effort at Zone Championships.
Tigers confident of restoring Youth League side
Tigers hopeful of competing in all three grades in 2017.
Junior Tigers recognise talent | Photos
The Canowindra Junior Rugby League Club hosted its presentation awards recently.
Britt’s Lucky Dubbo venture
The hardest win is out of the way, according to trainer Paul Britt, and now he can start ...
TV Guide
National
Gladys Berejiklian's bizarre decision: Premier's housing focus is off to a bad start
In the days following Gladys Berejiklian's statement that she wanted to ensure "every average hardworking person in this ...
Man shot dead at Guildford house
A man has been shot in the chest and killed in what is believed to be a targeted attack in ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
Chinese herbalist who helped Malcolm Turnbull guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct
The Chinese herbalist who rose to prominence after helping the Prime Minister shed 14 kilograms has been found ...
Amirah Droudis jailed for stabbing murder of Lindt gunman Man Monis' ex-wife
Amirah Droudis, the partner of Sydney siege gunman Man Haron Monis, has been jailed for the murder of ...
Top Stories
Community
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Christmas 2016 through the eyes of children | Video
What's Christmas mean to children in the central west? We had a chat to a few of them ...
Entertainment
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Life & Style
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Features
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
ANTY vows to fight on over amalgmation
ANTY vows to continue fight
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Travel
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?